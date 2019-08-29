Knuff & Co LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Summit Redstone cut NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,456,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average is $164.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.