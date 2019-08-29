Knuff & Co LLC Has $632,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,349,000 after acquiring an additional 794,460 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after buying an additional 230,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after buying an additional 221,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,378.9% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 215,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after buying an additional 206,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,404. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.07. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,810 shares of company stock worth $621,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

