Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Aptiv by 88.1% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.54. 36,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

