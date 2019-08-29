Knuff & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $21.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,192.87. The company had a trading volume of 686,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,174.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,157.26. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.