Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,372,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 23,597,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.69 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $2,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 63,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,300,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,353,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -38.30%.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

