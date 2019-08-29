KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Shares Up 0.5%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $20.01, 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.