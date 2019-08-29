Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,200 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 839,200 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 117.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of KRYS opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $723.85 million, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 49.80 and a quick ratio of 49.80. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.