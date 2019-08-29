LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

HPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $245.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, COO Paul W. Geiger III bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

