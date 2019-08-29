Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for approximately 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 130.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

