LEOcoin (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, C-CEX, Livecoin and LEOxChange. LEOcoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $1,444.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,510.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.01783475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.35 or 0.02937937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00675458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00715793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00473656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009606 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, TOPBTC, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

