LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) CEO Sells $50,750.00 in Stock

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,602.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LGL Group stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. LGL Group Inc has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $10.90.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of LGL Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,290 shares during the last quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

