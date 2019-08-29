Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.70

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 169638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

