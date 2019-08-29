Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Epizyme accounts for approximately 0.0% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Epizyme by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Epizyme by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56. Epizyme Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,095.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $1,372,667.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,101. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

