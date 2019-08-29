Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,114,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370,588 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 29.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $599,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 855,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,136,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

