Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s earnings. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $40.37. 461,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,801. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 188,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 68,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,612,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

