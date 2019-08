Lifestyle Delivery Systems (CNSX:LDS) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc (CNSX:LDS) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 107,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems (CNSX:LDS)

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc manufactures and sells cannabis-infused strips. The company offers CannaStrips, which are designed to provide patients with non-intrusive and non-smoking alternatives. It also provides consulting services for its clients, including facility identification, nursery preparation, design and layout, equipment acquisition, and implementation, as well as permitting and licensing.

