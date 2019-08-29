LINA (LINA) Market Cap Hits $23.37 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LINA has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market cap of $23.37 million and $1.60 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00236274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.01300133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091964 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022504 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,430,682 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

