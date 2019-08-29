LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1,311.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $120.62. 125,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,671,814. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

