Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Up 15.8% in August

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,338,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 2,019,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.43. 64,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.77. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $386.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.