Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $25.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NYSE:LMT opened at $380.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.77. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

