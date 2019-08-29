Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Capitalization Hits $6.97 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $53,554.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,180,591 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

Locus Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

