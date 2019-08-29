Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,204,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 2,758,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $485,213.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $36,507.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $1,108,669. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Loews alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 760,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. Loews has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Loews will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.