Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,204,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 2,758,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $485,213.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $36,507.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $1,108,669. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 760,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. Loews has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $56.20.
Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Loews will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.
About Loews
Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.
