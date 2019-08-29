Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.88 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, Hotbit, Tidex and Allbit. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $26.88 million and $1.62 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01365516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,582,569 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, IDEX, CoinExchange, DEx.top, Binance, Tidex, Bitbns, Poloniex, DDEX, YoBit, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Coinbe, GOPAX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit, DragonEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.