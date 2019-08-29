Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,152,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 11,408,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

LOW stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,687. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,380,000 after buying an additional 642,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

