LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 71,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

