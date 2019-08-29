LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $128,167.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $47.60. 48,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

