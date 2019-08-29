LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Symantec by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,082,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,861,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,461,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,424,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 916,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYMC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 67,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,391,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Symantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

