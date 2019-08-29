LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 27.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

STE stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.16. 4,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,717. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.68. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $156.12.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In other news, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $801,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,387 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $185,705.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,218 shares of company stock worth $49,938,368. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.