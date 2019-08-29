LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,468,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,457,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

NYSE:MTD traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $654.10. 3,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $738.60 and a 200 day moving average of $738.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.