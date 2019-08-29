LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 637 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,321,000 after buying an additional 78,974 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 212,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,172,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.16. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $242,123. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

