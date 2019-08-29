LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 119.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.61. 40,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,044. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $218.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

