LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Total System Services by 119.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total System Services alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of Total System Services stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,406. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $138.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.