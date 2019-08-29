LSV Asset Management Buys 491,315 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.08% of DXC Technology worth $158,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 3,300 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $175,824.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. 41,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,187. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

