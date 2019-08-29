LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,946,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $170,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 18,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

