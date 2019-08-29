LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217,895 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.00% of Legg Mason worth $132,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Legg Mason by 374.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 298,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 235,890 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 18.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,137,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 179,268 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 332.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 185,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 142,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 908,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 105.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 129,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 16,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,616. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

