LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.63% of Harley-Davidson worth $149,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after acquiring an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,937,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 476,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,001. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,326.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

