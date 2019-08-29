LSV Asset Management Has $137.59 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327,922 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $137,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Textron by 8.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.47. 15,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,766. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.