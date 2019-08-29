LSV Asset Management Has $191.07 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.02% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $191,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 224,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 164,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

PPC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cleveland Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.19.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,702.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,112,051.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,282.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

