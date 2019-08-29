LSV Asset Management Sells 150,400 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 8.07% of Brinker International worth $119,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Brinker International by 45.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Brinker International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brinker International by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after buying an additional 151,578 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Brinker International by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brinker International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

