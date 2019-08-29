LSV Asset Management Sells 262,200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $124,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 323,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,061,800. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

