LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,042,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,631. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

