Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Up 18.4% in August

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,652,200 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 8,148,800 shares. Currently, 34.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

LL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 17,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Michael L. Reeves acquired 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $123,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

