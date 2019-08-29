Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,019,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 24,055,400 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Stephen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,924 shares of company stock worth $2,823,484. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 1,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Macerich by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Macerich has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

