Magnet Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Magnet has a total market cap of $71,530.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Magnet has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Magnet

MAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 47,143,634 coins and its circulating supply is 46,893,634 coins. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io.

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

