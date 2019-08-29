Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,309,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,707,700 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other Manitowoc news, CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $83,955.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firefly Value Partners LP boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 3,521,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 304,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,401,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 26,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,179. Manitowoc has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $455.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Manitowoc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

