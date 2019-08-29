Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. Mantech International posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mantech International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

MANT stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In related news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $603,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,206.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $249,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mantech International by 3,436.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mantech International by 4,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mantech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.