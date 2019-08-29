Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 809,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.66. 153,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,684. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,321,232.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $330,706.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 286.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 266.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

