Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,924,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 2,273,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Longbow Research raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,433. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $4,508,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,684,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,050,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

MLM stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.26. 605,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.38. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $258.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.