Martin Wafforn Sells 4,633 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.88, for a total transaction of C$115,269.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$926,733.96.

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 418,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,507. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.83 and a 52 week high of C$25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -112.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

