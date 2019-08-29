Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $640-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.38 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $0.15-0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,721,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.55 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

